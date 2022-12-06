Alen Simonyan: Azerbaijan prepares the ground for closing Lachin corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Speaker of the Armenian parliament Alen Simonyan stated today in Moscow that Azerbaijan is preparing the ground for closing Lachin corridor.

TASS reports that speaking today at the plenary session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Moscow, Alen Simonyan said:

“Today we are faced with the task of protecting the population of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan is stating that the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh no longer exists, and there is also no concept of the indigenous Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. Recently, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry demanded that Russian peacekeepers stop using the name Nagorno-Karabakh and other Armenian place names.

We see Azerbaijan’s intentions to close Lachin corridor, which is of humanitarian importance for the survival of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. And in recent days, provocations by Azerbaijanis in the corridor area in the north of Nagorno-Karabakh have become more frequent. Summarizing the above, there is a growing threat of ethnic cleansing and genocide. Azerbaijan boycotts and rejects the efforts of international partners, criticizes Russian peacekeepers, whose mandate has not yet been approved by Azerbaijan.”