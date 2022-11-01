Kopirkin: Karabakh status should be left to next generations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin stated today that the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh should be left to the next generations.

“I can only repeat what Russian President Putin said, that, in our opinion, the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh is an issue that should be left to the next generations, when conditions are created for an acceptable and fair solution to the issue,” Kopirkin said, speaking with reporters.

He said the whole package of regulations should be the result of the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“As for the peace treaty and what provisions should be included in it, judging by the results of the meeting, there are issues that have not been agreed upon yet, but work will continue on them,” the ambassador said.