Traffic along Stepanakert-Yerevan road may be dangerous

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh Information Center reports that “since various sections of Stepanakert-Yerevan interstate road are near the areas of hostilities, the use of the road may be dangerous.”

“Given the seriousness of the situation, we urge the citizens to use the road during this period only in cases of extreme necessity. Additional information will be provided in case of possible change of the situation,” the news release reads.

As of 09:00 a.m. on September 13, the situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line was relatively stable.