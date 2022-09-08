Artsakh President welcomes Ruben Vardanyan’s decision to move to Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan received today philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan.
The Artsakh President’s staff reported that during the meeting Harutyunyan welcomed Ruben Vardanyan’s decision to move to Artsakh and have direct contribution to the resolution of security issues of Artsakh and to its development.
During the meeting the sides discuss prospects of cooperation.
