Pashinyan to Macron: Aliyev is not as frank as he seems

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the perspective of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement with French President Emmanuel Macron at the meeting in Paris on September 14.

“President Macron wanted to know about our idea of the settlement and whether there is a possibility to hold serious talks on it now.



As I told him, I believe the leader of Azerbaijan is not as frank as he may seem when he speaks about the settlement, because resolution of a conflict is only possible in a corresponding climate. To speak of settlement amidst threats is not quite realistic. We are ready for the settlement, and if the mediating parties want to achieve it, first of all they need to call the President of Azerbaijan to order.



If Mr. Aliyev thinks he can pressure us into concessions with threats, he is wrong. Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions will be met with counter-actions from the Armenian people,” Nikol Pashinyan told the representatives of the Armenian community of Paris, with whom he met in the evening of September 14.



The Armenian Prime Minister added that there was no agreement yet on a top level summit between Armenia and Azerbaijan.