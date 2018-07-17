1124 views

Armenian MFA: No agreement on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting yet


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesman for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan has said that Armenia and Azerbaijan have yet to agree a meeting at high level for peace talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Brussels last week and discussed forming the atmosphere of peace in the most direct manner.

Nothing should hinder implementation of the agreements the sides have reached so far, certainly not elections or pre-election processes in Armenia,” said Balayan.

