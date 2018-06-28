Artsakh President: Martakert should reclaims its former glory

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan has visited Martakert regional center and attended events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the town’s liberation.
Bako Sahakyan has stressed that “Martakert should reclaim its former glory, and thousands of people from Martakert, now living away from homeland, should return to their homes”.
“The most important mission for Armenians is to live and create in their native land, protect and develop it. It is our common duty to do everything in power to achieve that,” Bako Sahakyan stated in his remarks.
