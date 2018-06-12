Artsakh President: We must maintain a high level of public security

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Everything should be done for maintaining a high level of public security in Artsakh Republic, President Bako Sahakyan has said at the meeting with heads of law enforcement bodies today.

President Sahakyan has stressed the authorities must work with utmost seriousness and responsibility to eliminate the identified flaws in accordance with the letter and spirit of the law.

The parties to the meeting paid special attention to the problems voiced by the public.