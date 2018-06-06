Chief of Artsakh police resigns

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chief of Artsakh Police Kamo Aghajanyan has turned in his resignation letter today.
“The recent wave of protests has given food for thought and the reason for my concern is not only the demand that I resign, but also the need to ensure homeland security and avoid political tensions within the country,” said Kamo Aghajanyan.
The recent protests Mr Aghajanyan mentions took place following the domestic dispute between National Security Service members and ordinary citizens on June 1. The protesters demanded resignation of the heads of law enforcement agencies.
