EU Special Representative convinced peace agreement to ensure stability

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Magdalena Grono discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

“Both sides emphasized the importance of agreeing on the draft agreement “On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.” Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the Armenian government’s commitment to the peace agenda.

Magdalena Grono stressed the importance of signing the agreement, expressing confidence that it will contribute to ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.

The parties also discussed issues related to the further development of Armenia-EU relations and the effective implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia with the assistance of the EU, the government’s press office said in a news release.