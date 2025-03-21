Pashinyan and former NATO Secretary General discuss peace agreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and former NATO Secretary General and founding chairman of the international political consulting organization Rasmussen Global, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, exchanged views on regional developments.

“The meeting, in particular, focused on the agreement on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the finalization of negotiations on the draft text of the agreement.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized Armenia’s readiness to sign the agreement to contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region,” the government’s press office said in a news release.

Issues related to Armenia-EU cooperation and the process of reforms implemented in Armenia with the EU’s assistance were discussed.