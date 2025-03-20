Pashinyan sends congratulatory messages to Supreme Leader and President of Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent congratulatory messages to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of Nowruz.

The message addressed to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in particular, states:

“The historically strong friendly relations between our two countries and peoples continue to be the foundation on which the multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Iran is developing and expanding day by day.”

In his message to the Iranian President, Pashinyan noted that friendly relations with Iran “are of particular importance to us, and we are ready to expand and strengthen cooperation in all areas.”

“May this holiday, symbolizing the awakening of spring, bring new achievements and success to the Iranian people, and may the close neighborly relations between Armenia and Iran continue to develop steadily for the benefit of peace and prosperity of our countries and the entire region,” the message says.