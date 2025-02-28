Yerevan /Mediamax/. The press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has reported that the EU leadership is determined to “return Georgia to the path of democracy and European integration” at any cost.

“The EU Delegation in Tbilisi has been allocated significant funds to support and coordinate the demonstrations. Each of the participants in the anti-government rallies is paid up to 120 euros per day. In case of attempts by the Georgian authorities to block the financial channels behind these activities, the option of transferring cash from the embassies of EU countries in Armenia to Tbilisi is being worked out,” the report says.

“Not only Georgian citizens should be aware of the ‘shadow’ side of the European Union’s activity in the South Caucasus, especially since they have already given a clear and decisive response to European encroachments on the sovereignty of their country, but it is equally important for European taxpayers, who are still urged by Brussels to ‘tighten their belts’ and be feed by fables about “the global triumph of democracy”, to know about it,” the press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service noted.