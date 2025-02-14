Armenia’s desire for peace is not reciprocated, Armenian ambassador says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan said that Azerbaijan’s constant threats undermine peace initiatives.

Speaking at the discussion “Armenia and Georgia on the Edge” organized by the Institute of European, Russian and Eurasian Studies at Carleton University, the diplomat noted that the achievement of peace and security in the region is hindered by Azerbaijan’s actions.

Anahit Harutyunyan noted that the process of pursuing peace with Azerbaijan is further complicated by domestic concerns surrounding the violation of Armenia’s cultural integrity and the impact of prisoners of war kept in Baku.

The Ambassador highlighted that Armenia’s desire for peace is not reciprocated, as Azerbaijan, holding the upper hand, remains unreceptive.

She stressed the vital role of international diplomacy in supporting peace efforts by taking a “resolute stance” by showing support to advocates of democracy. The ambassador noted that the continuous threat from Azerbaijan undermines peace initiatives and called for Azerbaijan to be held accountable by the international community, as it is a “moral and strategic necessity”. The Armenian ambassador noted that the role of international actors is not a matter of morality but of necessity to ensure justice and stability in the region.