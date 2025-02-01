Zakharova predicts the prospect of “total impoverishment of the Armenian population”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that the consequence of Armenia’s European integration could be “total impoverishment of the Armenian population.”

“Armenian products will face higher tariffs which will lead to a sharp decline in economic growth rates. If we are talking about the scale of production, about the population of Armenia, it simply can lead to total impoverishment,” TASS quoted Zakharova as saying.

She also predicted an 80% reduction in the export of Armenian goods and emphasized that replacing Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states through alternative sources would be impossible even in the mid-term perspective.