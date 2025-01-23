Armenia’s premier receives heads of parliaments of the Nordic-Baltic Eight

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the presidents and vice-speakers of the parliaments of the Nordic-Baltic Eight cooperation format discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and issues related to unblocking regional transport communications.

“High representatives of the parliaments of Northern Europe and the Baltic countries expressed support for the development of Armenia-EU cooperation and expressed the readiness of their countries to assist in the implementation of further reforms and the strengthening of democracy in Armenia.

The European parliamentarians expressed their support for the Armenian Government’s “Crossroads of Peace” project and its principles, as well as the Armenian side’s efforts towards peace,” the government’s press office said in a news release.

The President of the Riigikogu of Estonia Lauri Hussar, the Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia Daiga Mierina, the Speaker of the Eduskunta of Finland Jussi Halla-Aho, the President of the Storting of Norway Masud Gharahkhani, the Third Deputy Speaker of the Folketing of Denmark Karsten Hønge, the First Deputy Speaker of the Saeimas of Lithuania Juozas Olekas, and the First Deputy Speaker of the Riksdag of Sweden Kenneth Forslund are in Armenia to participate in in the panel discussion “Together for Peace and Democracy.”