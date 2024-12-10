Ararat Mirzoyan: We are “very close” to the signing of the peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan “are very close” to the signing of the peace treaty.

“We now have 15 out of 17 articles agreed upon. I believe we could have finalized and signed the treaty even before the COP29 climate summit in Baku. Unfortunately, this did not happen, but we are now ready to do so in a relatively short time. One could say this is a moment of hope. I would say we are very close. Despite the tragic past of our two states and societies, there is an opportunity to turn the page of hostility. The past has been difficult. It is not easy to comprehend, to forget, to forgive, but our region has seen enough bloodshed, and now we have the opportunity to look more towards the future,” Mirzoyan said in an interview to with Finnish news agency “Lännen Media”.

In the context of opening of communications, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan could reach solutions which would be acceptable for both sides:

“We can organize the passage of Armenian goods through Azerbaijan and the passage of Azerbaijani products through Armenia. In the first phase, we can restart rail transit and expand it gradually.”