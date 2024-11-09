Moscow expects intensification of work within 3+3 format

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Moscow expects that the work of the 3+3 format will be intensified after the ministerial meeting in Turkey, which took place on October 18.

TASS reports that Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said this at a meeting of the secretaries of the CIS Security Councils in Moscow.

Armenia was represented at the meeting by its Ambassador to Russia Gurgen Arsenyan.

“The situation in the South Caucasus remains complicated, but there are prerequisites for its improvement. This, though, is hindered by external players acting with, to put it mildly, nefarious purposes - primarily Western countries. This once again confirms the thesis that regional problems need regional solutions. This is why in the South Caucasus, we have been doing and continue to do everything possible to strengthen the 3+3 consultative regional platform. We expect that after the ministerial meeting in Ankara the work of this mechanism will intensify,” Shoigu said.

The 3+3 format includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey and Iran, however, Georgia is not participating in the meetings.