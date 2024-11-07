Aliyev says during Trump’s first term, Azerbaijan-US relations recorded “dynamic development”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "has heartily congratulated Donald Trump” on his election as the President of the United States of America.

The message reads:

“The confident victory you gained in the elections is the clear reflection of a big support and confidence the friendly American people places in you personally and the political course you pursue. The Republic of Azerbaijan attaches a particular importance to the comprehensive development of its relations with the United States of America.

During your first presidency, you were very attentive to the solidification of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, and the continuous and consistent development of our collaboration. I am pleased to note that our partnership based on mutual trust and support, including our interaction in several important areas, and particularly, fighting global challenges and terrorism, fostering international peace and security, and ensuring Europe’s energy security, is characterized by dynamic and ever increasing development. I would like to note in particular your constant resolute support in Azerbaijan’s energy strategy.

Benefiting a vast potential of our joint activities with the United States, we are determined to further expand and deepen our bilateral partnership in all areas, including political, economic-commercial, security, energy, green and digital transition and others. We do believe that during your new presidency, the relations between Azerbaijan and the United States will further strengthen as the new cooperation areas will be defined.

Azerbaijan will further continue its actions to foster peace and security in the South Caucasus.

I am confident that we will continue to put joint efforts to the fostering of Azerbaijan-the United States friendly relations to advance our partnership based on national interests of our countries, including those of national security.”