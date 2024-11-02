Mirzoyan: Genocide recognition issue not a priority

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that Armenia has a dynamic and positive dialogue with Turkey.

“It is no secret that Turkey ties the process of normalization of relations with Armenia with the Armenian-Azerbaijani process. In our opinion, it is not a very constructive approach. Armenia is having a dialogue with Turkey without preconditions,” the foreign minister said at the National Assembly.

He is optimistic about progress in Armenian-Turkish relations in the near future.

When asked whether the issue of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is on the agenda of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Ararat Mirzoyan said:

“The issue of recognition of the Armenian Genocide is not a priority of Armenia’s foreign policy agenda.

Studying the tragic parts in history, the Armenian Genocide, or making it the number one priority is certainly not the agenda of the Foreign Ministry.”