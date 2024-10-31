Azerbaijani parliament speaker accuses European Parliament of pressure on Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova accused the European Parliament of trying to use the upcoming COP29 conference in Baku on November 11-22 as “a tool for political pressure on the country.”

TASS reports that Gafarova noted that “climate change is a global problem, the solution to which requires unity, but this issue is used to promote an agenda directed against Azerbaijan.”

She expressed regret that “the European Parliament has turned into a tool in the hands of forces conducting a hostile and slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan.”

On October 24, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on Azerbaijan, which, among other things, calls on EU leaders to use the COP29 conference as an opportunity to remind Azerbaijan of its international human rights obligations.