Trump refrains from using the term “Armenian Genocide” in his message

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a message on the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, but refrained from using the term “genocide.”

“Today we commemorate the Meds Yeghern, and honor the memories of those wonderful souls who suffered in one of the worst disasters of the 20th Century. Beginning in 1915, one and a half million Armenians were exiled and marched to their deaths in the final years of the Ottoman Empire. On this Day of Remembrance, we again join the Great Armenian Community in America, and around the World, in mourning the many lives that were lost.

We are proud of the American Committee for Armenian and Syrian Relief, a groundbreaking effort established in 1915 that provided crucial humanitarian support to Armenian Refugees, and grateful for the thousands of Americans who contributed or volunteered to help the Armenians expelled from their homes,” Trump said in his address.

He said that “on this day, we bear witness to the strength and resiliency of the Armenian people in the face of tragedy:”

“We are fortunate that so many Armenians have brought their rich culture to our shores, and contributed so much to our Country.

We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with Armenia, and upholding regional stability as we continue to pursue enduring prosperity and security.”