“Turkey feels at home in the former Ottoman Empire territories”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Cengiz Aktar, a professor at the University of Athens, believes that "Turkey is becoming a country that exports insecurity rather than one that provides security.”

“We can claim that Turkey’s foreign policy today is largely militarized,” said Cengiz Aktar, speaking at the “The South Caucasus Along Fault Lines: Regional and International Perspectives” conference held at the American University of Armenia on April 19.

Noting that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan heavily relies on intelligence services, the Athens University professor said that “Turkey feels threat.” According to Aktar, such a policy is typical of all forces that try to present their aggressive approach as counter-terrorism.

The speaker said that “Turkey feels at home in the territories of the former Ottoman Empire” and is guided by that logic when implementing its foreign policy, confident that it has the right to intervene in the affairs of the larger region.

Cengiz Aktar added that Turkey’s current aggressive policy in the Middle East is consistent with the “Misaki Milli” Ottoman national covenant adopted by the Ottoman Parliament in 1920, which in fact implies the unification of former Ottoman territories under Turkish control.

Mariam Galstyan