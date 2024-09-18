Pashinyan: CSTO poses threats to Armenia’s existence

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) poses threats to Armenia’s security and future existence.”
“We have frozen our membership in the CSTO not only because the CSTO does not fulfill its security obligations towards Armenia, but also because the CSTO poses threats to Armenia’s security, future existence, sovereignty and statehood,” Nikol Pashinyan said during Second Global Armenian Summit.
He noted that Armenia’s security architecture has shown its non-efficiency.
“We thought we could live in a region with closed borders, and our allies, those far or not so far, would ensure our security. However, these third countries have their own interests and can act as they wish for their own benefit,” he said.
