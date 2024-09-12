The US to provide $ 250 million to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Armenia Mission Director John Allelo have signed the amendment to the grant agreement for development of cooperation between Armenia and the US.

Government press office reported that as a result, the threshold of the amount provided under the USAID agreement is more than doubled, from $ 120 million to $ 250 million, and the areas of joint projects are expanding.

The expanded agreement will cover such areas as disaster risk management, cyber security, food and energy security, regional cooperation and trade, democratic processes and inclusive economic development.

“What is important for Armenia is not only financial support, but also the democratic values, creative ideas and developed business culture promoted as a result of our joint programs. The investment of the latter in our country enables us to carry out fundamental reforms and increase the quality of life of citizens,” Mher Grigoryan noted.

“This amendment demonstrates our commitment to partnership with Armenia. By increasing the amount of our assistance and expanding our programs, we are helping Armenia to develop and succeed. Our work with the Armenian government and ministries has a crucial role in achieving our shared goals,” John Allelo said.