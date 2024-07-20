Pashinyan and Macron discuss development of Armenia-EU cooperation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Government’s press office reports that during the meeting in the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in London “the interlocutors discussed issues related to multi-sectoral cooperation between Armenia and France.”

“Reference was made to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The interlocutors exchanged ideas on the development of Armenia-European Union cooperation,” the news release runs.