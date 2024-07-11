USAID Administrator Samantha Power travels to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. USAID Administrator Samantha Power will be in Armenia from July 8th to July 11.
USAID/Armenia Mission reported that the goal of the trip is “to affirm the United States’ deepening partnership with Armenia, highlight USAID’s support for the Government of Armenia’s reform agenda, and advance efforts to enhance Armenia’s resilience.”
Samantha Power will meet with senior Armenian government officials, business leaders, youth and media representatives as well as displaced persons.
