USAID Administrator Samantha Power travels to Armenia - Mediamax.am

2235 views

USAID Administrator Samantha Power travels to Armenia


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. USAID Administrator Samantha Power will be in Armenia from July 8th to July 11.

USAID/Armenia Mission reported that the goal of the trip is “to affirm the United States’ deepening partnership with Armenia, highlight USAID’s support for the Government of Armenia’s reform agenda, and advance efforts to enhance Armenia’s resilience.”

 

5 facts about Samantha Power: from the Genocide documenter to eyewitness

Samantha Power will meet with senior Armenian government officials, business leaders, youth and media representatives as well as displaced persons.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | July 10, 2024 17:52
U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya will visit Armenia

Society | July 10, 2024 17:02
Belgian Brepols to publish Matenadaran’s new international journal

Foreign Policy | July 10, 2024 16:22
Samantha Power: The US administration ready to support government’s programs
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024