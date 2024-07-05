Nikol Pashinyan meets with US Congressional delegation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today the congressional delegation led by US Senator Roger Wicker.

Government’s press office reports that Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the recently held Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue in Yerevan and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to develop and strengthen.

The interlocutors emphasized the expansion and deepening of relations between the two countries in political, economic, energy and other directions, stressing the need for an active inter-governmental and inter-parliamentary dialogue.

Reference was made to the steps taken by the Armenian government in the direction of the development of democratic institutions in Armenia and the fight against corruption. Thoughts were exchanged on the ongoing discussions on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace project, the processes taking place in the region and other issues of mutual interest.