Turkey welcomes Armenia’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry welcomed Armenia’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine.
“As we have always emphasized, the recognition of Palestine is a requirement of international law, justice and conscience. Turkey will continue its efforts for more countries to recognize Palestine,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.
Mediamax notes that earlier this week Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation.
