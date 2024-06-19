The US ready to strengthen cooperation with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during the meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, emphasized the consistent development of Armenia-US strategic dialogue and the deepening of multi-sectoral cooperation.

“Nikol Pashinyan noted that the visit will contribute to agenda issues of bilateral relations, programs aimed at strengthening democracy and economic empowerment, as well as expanding relations at the local self-government level.”

Richard Verma emphasized the readiness of the US to strengthen cooperation with Armenia in various directions, including between local bodies and communities, as well as in the economy, education and other fields.

At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached at the Armenia-EU-USA high-level meeting held in Brussels on April 5.

Thoughts were exchanged on the discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty, the border demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Crossroads of Peace project, and the implementation of the housing provision program for people forcibly displaced from Nagorno- Karabakh recently approved by the government. Regarding the latter, the Prime Minister emphasized the support of international partners,” the government press office said in a news release.