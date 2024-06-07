Yerevan: Aliyev’s remarks “torpedo the peace process”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry stated today that "Armenia has no territorial claims against any of its neighbors, including Azerbaijan.”

The Ministry issued a statement in response to the remarks of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev:

“The Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and its amendments, the domestic discussions on which started back in 2018, are the internal affairs of the Republic of Armenia, and we consider the official Baku’s attempts to interfere in the discussions, as a gross interference in the internal affairs of our country.

At the same time, we consider that such remarks torpedo the peace process and cast doubt on the sincerity of Azerbaijan’s leadership in achieving peace.

The peace agreement negotiated between Armenia and Azerbaijan clearly establishes that the parties recognize each other’s territorial integrity and have no territorial claims against each other.

There is also an agreed provision in the draft peace treaty, according to which, none of the parties can refer to its domestic legislation not to fulfill the obligations assumed by the peace agreement. The signing of the agreement and the ratification by domestic procedures will finally enshrine these principles.

Accordingly, we consider that the most clear and direct way to resolve all the concerns of the parties is the signing of the agreement, which will open a page of long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is mature enough to be signed, and the Armenian side expresses its willingness to work constructively and intensively to complete and sign it within the next month,” the statement reads.