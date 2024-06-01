Russian Defense Minister: The West engages “our Armenian partners in the sphere of its interests”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said today that NATO and the EU, by their course of confrontation with Russia, are causing increased tension in Georgia, as well as in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

According to TASS, speaking at a meeting of the CSTO Defense Ministers Council in Alma-Ata today, the Russian minister said, in particular, that “mediation services are unceremoniously imposed on Armenia and Azerbaijan to settle disputes.”

“It is proposed to sign a peace treaty exclusively on Western platforms and under dictation,” Belousov noted.

He also said that “the plans of Washington and Brussels to engage our Armenian partners in the sphere of their interests under the pretext of strengthening security and defense are of special concern.”