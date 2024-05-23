Grigoryan and Bono discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and U.S. Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations, U.S. Co-Chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group Luis Bono discussed today in Yerevan the developments taking place in the region.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s office reported that the interlocutors also discussed the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the importance of ensuring its continuity.