Grigoryan and Bono discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and U.S. Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations, U.S. Co-Chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group Luis Bono discussed today in Yerevan the developments taking place in the region.
The Deputy Prime Minister’s office reported that the interlocutors also discussed the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the importance of ensuring its continuity.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.