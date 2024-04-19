MFA: Brussels meeting contained no secret agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan said today that there was no secret agenda at the trilateral meeting held in Brussels on April 5.

“Actually, the Brussels meeting was about Armenia’s resilience and diversification of the economy, around which an unnecessary noise was created, which does not correspond to reality.

The paper published by the Azerbaijani media outlets is fake, such issues were not on the agenda of the Brussels meeting.

The entire agenda of the issues discussed in Brussels is expressed in the joint press release issued after the meeting. Any statement made outside the agenda of the press release is false. The Brussels process was completely transparent and will continue to be so,” Ani Badalyan said in a statement.