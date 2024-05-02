Armen Orujyan: You learn more from defeat

Armen Orujyan, the Founding CEO of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) and Ara Tadevosyan, the Director of Mediamax, talked about the 7-year history of FAST and the different realities of 2017 and 2024.
Topics of the interview
00:31 - Intro
00:50 – FAST’s vision from 2017 to 2041
03:00 – Scenarios considered in 2017
07:55 – The necessary investments to appear in the group of AI leaders
13:30 – The importance of culture change
15:20 – The principle of talking less and listening more
18:05 – FAST was born “thanks” to the April war
22:55 – You learn more from defeat than from victory
25:00 – FAST is not a magic wand
33:00 – Endpoint must be defined
34:45 – The dynamics of Diaspora sentiments and the absence of systemic approach
43:00 – Comparing painkiller and antibiotic in 2017 and today
46:00 – After 10 years, 5 thousand professionals will come to the market
