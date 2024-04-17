France recalls its ambassador from Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. France has made a decision to recall its ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations.

According to the French Foreign Ministry, quoted by Agence France-Presse, French President Emmanuel Macron made this decision against the background of “Azerbaijan’s continuing actions in recent months, damaging bilateral relations between Paris and Baku.”

The Élysée Palace said it expects to receive explanations from Azerbaijan regarding Baku’s position.

In March, the French Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing concern about the situation with freedom of speech in Azerbaijan. Paris called on the country’s authorities to respect freedom of press and self-expression in accordance with the republic’s international obligations. Baku regarded such statements as interference in the internal affairs of the country.

In November 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that “France is engaged in encouraging separatists and arming Armenia.”

In October 2022, Aliyev said that after “Emmanuel Macron’s inappropriate and provocative statements” Paris can no longer participate as a mediator in the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.