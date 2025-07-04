Aliyev speaks about importance of ensuring the rights of “Western Azerbaijanis”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that “ensuring the rights of Western Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia is of great importance.”

According to Azerbaijani media, speaking at the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Stepanakert today, Aliyev said:

“We highly appreciate the unanimous adoption by all 57 member states of a resolution supporting the right of return of Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from Armenia at the session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Istanbul.”