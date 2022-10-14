Aliyev says Macron used “backyard language”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that after "inappropriate and provocative statements by Emmanuel Macron” Paris can no longer participate as a mediator in the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

“Literally a week after the meeting in Prague, the President of France made offensive, unacceptable, false and provocative statements. He accused Azerbaijan of waging a terrible war, thereby manipulating the facts and trying to mislead the French and world community,” Aliyev said, speaking at the CIS summit in Astana.

He said the President of France also made tendentious statements addressed to Russia, stating that “Russia has played Azerbaijan’s game.”

“How politically correct is for the president of a great country to use backyard language, is up to the French public to decide. We categorically condemn and reject such statements,” Aliyev added.

“Although France has nothing to do with the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijan, having shown goodwill, allowed the French president to participate in this meeting,” Aliyev said.