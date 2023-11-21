Aliyev says France prepares ground for a new war in the South Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated today that "France is engaged in encouraging separatists and arming Armenia.”

This is stated in Aliyev’s greeting message to the participants of the conference “Decolonization: Women’s Empowerment and Development.”

“France destabilizes not only its past and present colonies, but also our region by supporting separatist tendencies and separatists, arming Armenia encouraging revanchist forces in Armenia and preparing the ground for unleashing a new war in our region,” the address of the Azerbaijani president read out by his aide Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Aliyev also noted that France uses its position in the UN Security Council for “geopolitical intrigues.”