Peskov: Putin and Pashinyan to be able to personally discuss issues

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said today that “Moscow expects that the difficult issues in the relations between Russia and Armenia will be resolved through dialogue.”

“In the foreseeable future, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be able to personally discuss all issues related to the relations between the two countries. In addition, dialogues are held at the working level and, of course, we assume that all the difficult moments of our bilateral relations, which have appeared recently, will be resolved within the framework of the dialogue,” the Kremlin representative said.

2024-04-10 12:07:13

According to him, “it is difficult to overestimate the importance of relations between Armenia and Russia. Yerevan is Moscow’s close partner.”

“Armenia is our close partner, our ally, a country we are united with in many integration formats: CIS, EAEU, etc., and of course, our historical bilateral relations, humanitarian relations, the importance of which is difficult to overestimate,” Dmitry Peskov noted.