James O’Brien: “Convincing the Azerbaijani president wasn’t our business”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien stated today that “convincing the President of Azerbaijan wasn’t our business.”

The U.S. diplomat said this during a video briefing today, responding to an Azerbaijani journalist’s question as to why high-ranking U.S. and EU officials failed to convince the Azerbaijani president that the Armenia-US-EU trilateral meeting held in Brussels today was not directed against Azerbaijan.

“Convincing the President of Azerbaijan wasn’t our business. We said that the purpose of today’s meeting was to support the desire of the Armenian people to choose the path of prosperity and access to global markets. We are very open about discussing our plans,” James O’Brien said.

At the request of Mediamax, commenting on today’s statements of Ilham Aliyev, the U.S. diplomat noted that in recent phone conversations with the U.S. Secretary of State and the President of the European Commission, the President of Azerbaijan admitted that any country independently decides the formats for building relations with the U.S. and the European Union.