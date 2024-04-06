Aliyev: Attempts to isolate Azerbaijan to lead to “big disaster”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated today that “the processes in the South Caucasus are developing in a very dangerous direction, and Azerbaijan rightly expresses its concern about it.”

Azerbaijani media outlets report that at a meeting with Mevlut Cavusoglu, head of Turkey’s delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Aliyev said that “the plan prepared for the South Caucasus may lead to a big disaster in the future.”

He noted that “Azerbaijan’s liberation of Karabakh from occupation, and especially the anti-terrorist operation last September, caused concern among some forces.”

In particular, Aliyev reminded that the European Parliament adopted resolutions, PACE deprived the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote. According to Aliyev, all these steps can lead to “very negative consequences.”

Speaking about the U.S.-EU-Armenia trilateral meeting held today in Brussels, the Azerbaijani president said that “it creates another source of danger for the South Caucasus.”

He said that in recent days high-ranking U.S. and EU officials have tried to convince Baku that this meeting is not directed against Azerbaijan. Aliyev, however, believes that “this meeting is aimed at creating dividing lines in the South Caucasus and isolating our country.”

According to him, “attempts to turn Armenia into an armed outpost in the South Caucasus will have big consequences in the future and that’s why we made statements to warn our partners in the US and Europe about it.”