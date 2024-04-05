The U.S. and EU increase economic assistance to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that the United States "wants to see Armenia as a strong, independent country that coexists peacefully with its neighbors.”

“The US wants to help Armenia in this matter and will invest $ 65 million in the economy of Armenia, which is 50% more than the assistance provided 2 years ago,” Blinken said after a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

He noted that the US will continue to support Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

“This is very important for Armenia’s long-term stability. There is a strong future in this region, and people can only benefit from it.”

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in her turn, noted that support will be provided to Armenia in the coming years.

“We will support Armenian business, talents, small and medium-sized enterprises so that they develop and enter new markets. We will invest in infrastructural projects, in Armenia’s renewable energy sector, as well as in the aviation and nuclear energy sectors,” said Ursula von der Leyen.

She said that they will study the possibility of cross-border transportation.

“The EU is ready to continue supporting displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh,” she said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also said that this meeting marks Armenia’s expanding partnership with the USA and the EU.

“Despite many crises, Armenia has made great progress in terms of democracy. We will discuss Armenia’s efforts to strengthen democratic institutions. Armenia reaffirms its commitment to reform the judicial system in order to have a safer country,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan once again reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan based on the “principles of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and demarcation and delimitation in accordance with 1991 Alma Ata Declaration.”