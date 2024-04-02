US State Department: The peace process not the focus of the April 5 meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. Secretary of State, stated that the April 5 meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister, U.S. Secretary of State and President of the European Commission “is about Armenia’s reforms and its democracy, economy, and resilience.”

In response to a question at the briefing whether Azerbaijan is invited to the upcoming meeting, Matthew Miller said:

“The peace process is not the focus of this meeting; it’s a meeting between the U.S., EU, and Armenia to discuss economic diversification, humanitarian assistance, support for refugees, and supporting Armenia’s political reforms in areas such as democracy and the rule of law. It is not a regionally focused meeting.”