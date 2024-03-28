Armenia ready for “immediate” signing of the peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan stated that “Armenia is ready for the immediate signing of the peace treaty based on the principles already agreed upon with Azerbaijan.”

In an interview with Armenpress she reminded the principles:

“a) Armenia and Azerbaijan mutually recognize each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. This principle was agreed upon between Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 6, 2022, in Prague, with the mediation of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and Charles Michel, President of the EU Council, then reiterated on May 14 and July 15, 2023, in Brussels with the mediation of Charles Michel, President of the EU Council.

b) The delimitation and demarcation process between the two countries is carried out based on the Alma-Ata Declaration. This principle was agreed upon between Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 6, 2022, in Prague, with the mediation of French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Council President Charles Michel, then reaffirmed on May 14 and July 15, 2023, in Brussels with the mediation of President of the EU Council Charles Michel. This means that instead of creating a new border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the borders that existed de jure within the USSR at the time of the adoption of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration should be replicated on the ground. Afterwards, the territories de jure belonging to each country must be under that country’s control.

c) Unblocking regional communications, respecting the sovereignty and the jurisdiction of the countries through which they pass, based on the principle of equality and reciprocity. This principle was agreed upon between Armenia and Azerbaijan on July 15, 2023, in Brussels with the mediation of President of the EU Council Charles Michel. Regarding this issue, the Republic of Armenia has expressed its willingness by developing the “Crossroads of Peace” project, which has been widely welcomed by the international community.”

“Unfortunately, the Azerbaijani side is delaying and undermining the peace process under various artificial pretexts, including continuously rejecting mediation proposals made by the EU and the US,” Ani Badalyan said.