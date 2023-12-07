Aliyev says meeting with Pashinyan should be “result oriented”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said today that the meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must be well-prepared and "result oriented.”

In his remarks at “Karabakh: Returning home after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges” conference, Aliyev said that his assistant is in constant contact with the staff of the European Council President Charles Michel.

Speaking about the reasons for his refusal from the meeting in Granada, Ilham Aliyev cited three of them.

The first, he said, is the “biased position” of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The second was another anti-Azerbaijani resolution the European Parliament adopted on the very day of my supposed departure to Granada. The third reason was that the meeting was not well prepared, it was going to take place two weeks after our anti-terrorist operation, when the situation on the ground completely changed,” the Azerbaijani president said.

Speaking about the mediation formats, Ilham Aliyev said that currently the Moscow and EU platforms remain, because “if the United States says that they can no longer continue relations with Azerbaijan as usual, this applies to all tracks.”

The Azerbaijani president noted that the author of that phrase, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien, is in Baku today and he hopes to hear from him that relations will continue on “business as usual” principle.

“Otherwise, only Moscow and Brussels formats will remain, as well as our bilateral contacts with the Armenian side,” Aliyev said.