Lavrov and Bayramov discuss Yerevan-Baku relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov, confirmed at the meeting in Moscow the need to step up efforts aimed at normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

“In the context of the discussion of regional issues, the need to step up efforts aimed at the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on 2020-2022 trilateral agreements reached at the highest level was confirmed,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

The ministry said that the parties also discussed “current issues of bilateral relations”.

“Further joint steps aimed at implementation of the provisions of the declaration on allied interaction signed between Russia and Azerbaijan on February 22, 2022 were discussed.

The parties also exchanged views on a number of other international and regional issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Caspian Five,” the news release read.