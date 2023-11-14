EU Foreign Ministers approve proposal to expand EUMA

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The European Union’s Foreign Ministers have approved the proposal to expand the border monitoring mission deployed in Armenia and to activate discussions on visa liberalization with Armenia.

This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell following the session of the Foreign Affairs Council.

“The Council discussed how to strengthen cooperation with Armenia and support its democratically elected authorities, its resilience, its security and the continuation of reforms in the country. We decided to beef up our mission in Armenia with more servants and more patrols in the sensitive areas of the border. And we will explore a possible support to Armenia under European Peace Facility and an option for visa liberalization for Armenia,” Borrell said.

The European Peace Facility is an instrument by which Brussels provides means to increase the defense capacity of countries that are not members of the Union, prevent conflicts, and strengthen peace. It is through this facility that Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova have been receiving aid from the European Union.

Borrell also said that the EU has to be “very much vigilant for any attempt of destabilization of Armenia internally and externally.”

“Our message to Azerbaijan has been clear: any violation of Armenian territorial integrity would be unacceptable and would have severe consequences for the quality of our relations,” the EU foreign policy chief stressed.

Borrell called for the resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the work done by the president of the EU Council.

“We need a peace treaty to be concluded, and we are committed to continue our mediation role,” Borrel said, adding that the EU Foreign Ministers had decided to invite Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to join them on the margins of the next or one of the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meetings.

Mediamax notes that in July of the running year, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, reminded at the meeting with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, that Armenia had asked the EU to provide technical assistance to Armenia through the European Peace Facility.

“Unfortunately, the request of Armenia was denied, quoting the EU mediatory efforts in improving the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the problem of ‘conflict sensitivity’,” Simonyan said.