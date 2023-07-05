Armenia reiterates its wish to get assistance through “European Peace Facility”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s parliament speaker Alen Simonyan reminded during the meeting with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda that Armenia asked the EU to provide technical assistance to Armenia through European Peace Facility-EPF.

“The European Union provides support through that mechanism to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. Unfortunately, the request of Armenia was denied, quoting the EU mediatory efforts in improving the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the problem of ‘conflict sensitivity.’ I would like to repeat that it refers to technical assistance for raising the defensive capabilities,” Armenian parliament’s press office quoted Simonyan as saying.