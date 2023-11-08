G7 FMs “gravely concerned over humanitarian consequences of displacement of Armenians”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. G7 Foreign Ministers “are gravely concerned over the humanitarian consequences of the displacement of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh after the military operation conducted by Azerbaijan.”

This is said in the statement of the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and US, adopted as a result of meeting in Tokyo.

“We urge Azerbaijan to fully comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and welcome international efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs for those who have been displaced,” the document reads.

The statement also says that G7 “supports advancing a sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, the inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity.”